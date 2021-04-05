Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of YOLO opened at $23.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

