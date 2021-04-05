Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.74 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.29 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

