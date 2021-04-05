Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $931,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 0.8% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $138.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

