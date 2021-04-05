Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $122.88 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.81.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

