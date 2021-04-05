Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $370.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.93 and a 52 week high of $370.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

