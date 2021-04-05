Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.21 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00005631 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 28% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $58.21 million and $3.41 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010636 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,707,401 coins and its circulating supply is 17,313,261 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

