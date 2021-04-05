Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $275.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $275.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.62.

