Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 5,066 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.