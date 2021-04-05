Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Newmont by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,348 shares of company stock worth $1,234,958. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

