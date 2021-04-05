Nework Market Capitalization Tops $656,649.68 (NKC)

Nework (CURRENCY:NKC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Nework has a total market cap of $656,649.68 and $20,267.00 worth of Nework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nework has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One Nework token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Nework Token Profile

Nework (NKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2016. Nework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,586,172 tokens. Nework’s official website is nework.pro . Nework’s official Twitter account is @Neworkpro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nework’s official message board is medium.com/@nework

Buying and Selling Nework

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nework should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nework using one of the exchanges listed above.

