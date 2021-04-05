Newton (NEW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.01 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00303105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00095344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00749184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

