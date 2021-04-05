Nexo (NEXO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.97 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00004709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $11.97 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00678145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028499 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

