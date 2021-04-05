NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

