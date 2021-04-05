NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading Down 4.6%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.93. 492,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,454,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.