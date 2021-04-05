Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 54220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of C$536.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

