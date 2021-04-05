Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,493,597 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,493,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $592,504,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $271.18 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $136.65 and a 52 week high of $273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.58.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

