Norges Bank Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,262,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $362.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.