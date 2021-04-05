North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.51. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

NOA stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $345.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

