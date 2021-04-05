Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

