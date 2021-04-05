Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Great Western Bancorp worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

