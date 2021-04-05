Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

