Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,485 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Genesco were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE GCO opened at $47.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

