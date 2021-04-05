Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of BGC Partners worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $31,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

