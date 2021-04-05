NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.27

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 5614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $7,975,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NorthWestern by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

