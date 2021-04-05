Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel Sells $329,592.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00.

On Monday, January 4th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00.

NUS opened at $52.79 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,371,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.