Nuco.cloud Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60,630.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $60,630.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00094566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.00747965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.