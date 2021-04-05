Nuggets Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $2,353.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00074733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00297079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00099357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.66 or 0.00803617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

