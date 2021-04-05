Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,556 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $29,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,644,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after buying an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnite by 12,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after buying an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,220 shares of company stock worth $7,814,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

