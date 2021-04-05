Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 107,275 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,275 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $30,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Materion by 69.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $221,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

