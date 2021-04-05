Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,662,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Rapid7 worth $30,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.