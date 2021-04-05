Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PPD worth $29,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846.

PPD stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.33. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

