Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.01 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of New Relic worth $29,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,047,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New Relic by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $62.90 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.