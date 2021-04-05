Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $28,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.