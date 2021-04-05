Oaktree Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the quarter. América Móvil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of América Móvil worth $40,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in América Móvil by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMX opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

