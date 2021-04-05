Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at $145,271,842.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $6.50. 2,372,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $916.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

