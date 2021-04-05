OAX Reaches Market Cap of $44.21 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. OAX has a total market cap of $44.21 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00055103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029029 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

