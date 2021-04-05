Odyssey Market Capitalization Achieves $13.58 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00077224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00297658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00100610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783876 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 107.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028621 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.