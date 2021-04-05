OneLedger Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $911,677.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.13 or 0.00675093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028940 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,968,975 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.