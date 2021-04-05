OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 4.6%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.80. 4,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 91,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.
A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $620.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
