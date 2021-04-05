OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 4.6%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.80. 4,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 91,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $620.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.