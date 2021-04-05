Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

