OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Million

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post sales of $10.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $10.83 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $56.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.24 million to $57.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.87 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $84.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

Several research firms have commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,032 shares of company stock worth $4,120,212. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 395,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,908. The company has a market capitalization of $812.62 million, a PE ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

