OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

OSIS stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $63.09 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

