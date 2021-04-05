Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.80.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,161 shares of company stock worth $28,842,558.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

