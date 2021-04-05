PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Reduced by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

PCAR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,637. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

