Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.86. The company had a trading volume of 114,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

