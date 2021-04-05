Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.71. 31,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,913. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.77 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.