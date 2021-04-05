Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,600,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.09. 2,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

