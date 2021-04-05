Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

CL stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.67. 63,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

