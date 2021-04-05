Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.46. 16,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

