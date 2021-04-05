Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $267.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

